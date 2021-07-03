Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa supports Dwyane Wade’s outpouring of love for his daughter

Vanessa Bryant offered praise for Dwyane Wade’s loving social media post directed at his daughter Kaavia James.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, included a hashtag that acknowledged her own daughter Gianna. Of course, Gianna Bryant tragically passed in the same January 2020 accident that killed Kobe Bryant.

That stunning tragedy brought forth an outpouring of tributes for Kobe Bryant, who had established a strong bond with the elder Wade during their years of playing against each other.

The elder Wade’s daughter was born in November 2018 by surrogate. In fact, her birth forced the elder Wade to miss some time on the court.

Since retiring from the NBA after the 2018-19 season, the elder Wade has remained quite busy. Earlier this year, he became a part-owner of the Utah Jazz.

What Vanessa Bryant has been going through since the deaths of her husband and daughter has been tragic. Still, it’s wonderful to see that she took to the time to praise the elder Wade’s loving message.