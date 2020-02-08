Justise Winslow Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Miami Heat Organization, Teammates and Fans - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat’s trade for Andre Iguodala on Wednesday sparked excitement, but it came at the cost of losing Justise Winslow, who offered an emotional goodbye on social media.

Winslow was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Iguodala deal, ending a Heat career that began after the team selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Over his five seasons as a member of the Heat, the 23-year-old Winslow has experienced a number of highs and lows. He averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in his 241 regular season contests, but was forced to deal with injuries that slowed his progress.

During Winslow’s second year with the Heat during the 2016-17 campaign, he was limited to just 18 games because of a torn labrum in his shoulder. This season, he was placed in concussion protocol in November and later dealt with a bone bruise, problems that have limited him to just 11 games this season.

However, the Heat had confidence in his continued development and signed him to a contract extension in 2018.

Unfortunately, Winslow won’t have a chance to reconnect with his now-former teammates until next season.

That’s because the Heat and Grizzlies have already played their two games this season, with the Heat winning the season-opener on Oct. 23, 120-101, and the Grizzlies getting revenge on Dec. 16 in a 118-111 victory.