Report: Justise Winslow Dealing With Worse Injury Than Expected, Could Miss Significant Time - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat are still waiting for Justise Winslow to return from injury.

The last time he suited up for a game was back in early December in a loss versus the Boston Celtics. Up until now, the injury in question had been classified as a back strain.

On Thursday, that classification changed,

It is a significant delineation. A back strain can heal in a three- to four-week time frame. A bone bruise can last more than a month. Winslow has been sidelined since Dec. 6. https://t.co/3UglfPeVzl — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 26, 2019

As the report indicates, the change in classification from a back strain to bone bruise could indicate that Winslow will be out for longer than was previously expected.

It’s disheartening news about a talented player who has thus far played in just 10 games for the Heat this season. Still, when he has managed to take the court, Winslow has proven his value.

So far this season, he is averaging 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

While it is quite likely that when he does return to the court, he will not reclaim the starting role he had to start out the 2019-20 season, there is no doubt that he could be a highly productive member of the Heat’s deep rotation.

Luckily, the Heat have not suffered from Winslow’s multiple absences this season. They currently hold a season record of 22-8 and are in complete control of the Southeast Division.

