Jimmy Butler says speaking with Goran Dragic after he was traded was ‘hardest FaceTime I’ve ever had to do’

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently offered some insight into how difficult it was to talk with Goran Dragic after he was traded.

Jimmy Butler on Goran Dragic: “We’re always on FaceTime in the summer. And that was the hardest FaceTime I’ve ever had to do,” when realizing they wouldn’t be teammates anymore Says he’s definitely going to force a switch when he’s on the other team@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) August 7, 2021

Dragic was traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry. While most folks feel that the deal is going to help Miami get to the next level, the loss of Dragic is undoubtedly a massive one.

Dragic is a 35-year-old veteran with plenty of NBA experience under his belt. He spent seven seasons with Miami before he was dealt.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He made 43.2 percent of his shots from the field and 37.3 percent of his shots from deep.

Age might catch up with him eventually, but for now, it seems like he still has some gas left in the tank.

Dragic was a huge part of Miami’s run to the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season. The team is hoping that Lowry will be an upgrade at the point guard position.