In the wake of the Miami Heat acquiring both guard Victor Oladipo as well as veteran forward Nemanja Bjelica, the Heat’s Jimmy Butler took time to offer an enthusiastic endorsement of Oladipo’s talents.

He also expressed how excited he is to introduce them to the organization’s lauded culture.

Jimmy Butler on adding Victor Oladipo and Nemanja Bjelica, "I can't wait for them to get here to introduce them to the squad and the culture." When discussing Oladipo, he said, "He's a hell of a player in this league."@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 27, 2021

Oladipo, who turns 29 in May, has largely returned to form after a couple serious injuries resulted in a length rehabilitations and concerns that he could come back to play at a high level.

After beginning the season with the Indiana Pacers, Oladipo was dealt to the Houston Rockets in January and has averaged a combined 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

The chief reason why Oladipo changed uniforms so frequently prior to this season’s trade deadline is that he is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

However, there have been numerous reports that Oladipo was eager to join the Heat, which makes it likely that he can be signed to a contract extension after this season if the organization deems him worthy.

Oladipo is close with Heat legend Dwyane Wade, and considering Butler’s comments about what the guard can do, the transition into the team’s lineup should be a smooth one for Oladipo.

As for Bjelica, the expectation is that he will offer some valuable shooting for Miami. While his numbers are down this season, he has shot 38.8 percent from beyond the arc throughout his career.

The Heat had battled back from a bumpy start to the season, but are currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

Oladipo and Bjelica have yet to take the court with the Heat.