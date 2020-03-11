Jimmy Butler Heaps Praise on Bam Adebayo, Calls Him Max Player and Leader of Miami Heat

The All-Star duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo has helped lead the Miami Heat back to the top ranks of the Eastern Conference this season.

While Butler is currently the only max-contract player between the two, the star forward is positive that his young teammate will soon join him.

“That’s what future max players do,” he said, per Michael Lee of The Athletic after the Heat beat the Washington Wizards on Sunday. “He’s definitely all of that and more. We’re glad to have him. Glad he’s the leader of this team.”

Adebayo dominated Sunday’s game and scored a team-high 27 points to go along with 14 rebounds, six assists and a block. It’s the kind of production fans have come to expect for the first-time All-Star.

Earlier in the 2019-20 season, there were reports that Heat team president Pat Riley wanted to surround Butler with more stars to create one last superteam in Miami.

With Adebayo clearly ascending to true NBA stardom, it now seems that Riley’s job of creating a team led by a core stars will be even easier.

On that front, Miami’s prime future free agent target, defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, is already a huge fan of Adebayo.

Whether or not that helps the Heat attract Antetokounmpo to sign with Miami when he becomes a free agent in 2021 remains to be seen.