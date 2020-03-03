Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises Miami Heat as Milwaukee Bucks Suffer Worst Loss of Season

Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ 105-89 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo had high praise for the Miami Heat.

“You’re going to win some games and you’re going to lose some games. We’re not going to go 82-0,” Antetokounmpo said. “Miami is a great team. They came out and played really hard tonight, and we’re definitely going to play them again at some point and we’ll have to play better and play hard.”

Antetokounmpo, 25, is playing out of his mind this season.

The reigning MVP is putting up 29.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. In addition, his production has led the Bucks to the top record in the association.

Due to the superb stats and stellar record, Antetokounmpo is considered the frontrunner for the 2020 MVP award.

However, while Miami fans came to watch the Bucks phenom play on Monday night, the Heat made him look extremely human. In fact, the Heat held Antetokounmpo to a season-low 13 points on Monday night.

Furthermore, the Heat became the only team to beat Milwaukee twice this season.

There’s no doubt Miami has the respect of Antetokounmpo, who the Heat plan to pursue in the summer of 2021. The 6-foot-11 star is expected to be the best free agent of the class of 2021.