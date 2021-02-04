- Jimmy Butler issues brutally honest statement on why he’s not shocked by Miami Heat’s struggles
Jimmy Butler issues brutally honest statement on why he’s not shocked by Miami Heat’s struggles
- Updated: February 4, 2021
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler revealed that he is not surprised by Miami’s slow start to the 2020-21 season.
Miami fell to 7-14 on the year after it lost to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
“We haven’t been playing good basketball,” Butler said, adding he’s not shocked by the team’s 7-14 record that has left the Heat 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference. “If you don’t play good basketball, you lose. That’s why we’re 7-14.”
The Heat have not looked like the team that made the NBA Finals last season.
Butler missed time this year due to the league’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, and the Heat struggled in his absence.
There is still a long way to go this season, but Miami will need to turn things around fast in a surprisingly competitive Eastern Conference.
This year, Butler is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
