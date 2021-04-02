NBA point guard Jeremy Lin has been a vocal advocate for the Asian-American community amidst a tragic rise in violence targeting those of Asian heritage across the United States.

Lin, who recently admitted to being a victim to discrimination himself, took to social media to thank Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for his steadfast support of the Asian-American community.

.@KyleKorver and @DwyaneWade making good points about Asians feeling invisible and that we all are seeking to live in peace and without fear. Thank you to these brothers for always seeking to understand the struggles of people different from themselves 🙏 https://t.co/ExMLaJxr9y — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 2, 2021

Earlier this season, Lin admitted that a player called him “coronavirus” during a G League game. Lin continued to show ultimate class when he refused to name the player in question. Instead, he encouraged his followers to worry more about helping those in need of support.

As for Wade, he issued a powerful message of support following the tragic mass shooting in February. The shooting left eight victims dead, six of which were of Asian descent.

Clearly, Lin sees Wade as a true ally. It’s wonderful to see both stars do what they can to contribute to a brighter future.