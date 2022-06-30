Report: Miami Heat expected to pursue Golden State Warriors champion in free agency

The Miami Heat reportedly are expected to pursue Golden State Warriors champion Otto Porter Jr. in free agency this offseason.

According to sources, the Miami Heat are expected to pursue Warriors F Otto Porter Jr when Free Agency opens. Otto Porter Jr has multiple offers ranging between $6-$10 Million per year. The Heat are expected to offer him the Non-Tax payer Midlevel. — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) June 30, 2022

Porter averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc in mainly a bench role for Golden State in the 2021-22 season.

However, in the NBA Finals, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr showed his trust in Porter by inserting him into the starting lineup for multiple games. Golden State went on to win three straight games and the NBA title with that lineup change.

The Heat could use Porter as a potential replacement for forward P.J. Tucker, who opted out of his player option with the Heat for the 2022-23 season.

If Miami is unable to bring Tucker back, Porter would be a great replacement because of his size and ability to shoot from deep. The Heat likely won’t be the only team attempting to secure Porter’s services for the 2022-23 season.

Porter was the No. 3 overall pick back in the 2013 NBA Draft. He has played for the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Warriors in his career.

Injuries have given Porter trouble at certain points throughout his career, so that is a potential concern for Miami if it does sign him.

The Heat fell one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season. They are hoping to improve their roster to make another deep playoff run in the 2022-23 season.