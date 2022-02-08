Jimmy Butler makes it known he has no beef with Nikola Jokic: ‘I don’t think that’s a rivalry’

Back in November of 2021, Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic violently knocked Miami Heat veteran Markieff Morris to the ground after Morris fouled him.

Both sides have taken shots at one another since the incident.

Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said. https://t.co/jMdySrLxuw — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) January 7, 2022

As for Morris, he has yet to make an appearance for the Heat since that game. It remains to be seen whether or not he will play for the team again this season.

Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, who stood up for Morris on the night of the incident, recently made it known that he has no beef with Jokic.

“I don’t think that’s a rivalry,” Butler told Complex Sports’ Adam Caparell. “It sounds good. But I don’t even want to get into it. He’s a hell of a player.”

It seems like many wanted there to be some type of rivalry between the Nuggets and Heat because of the incident, but it looks as if there is no bad blood.

The Nuggets and Heat have already faced off against each other two times this season, and there are currently no more scheduled matchups between the two teams. Denver won both games.

Of course, if the two squads were to reach the NBA Finals, they’d face off again.

Denver is currently the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with a 29-24 record, and it doesn’t seem to be one of the strongest contenders in the West.

As for the Heat, they currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 35-20 record and look like one of the best teams in the entire league.

Miami’s next game will be against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. It will be the final contest of a six-game road trip for the Heat.