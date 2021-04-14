Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant expressed no sympathy towards the Miami Heat’s scheduling stress over the next few weeks.

Due to game cancellations earlier in the season, the Heat will have to play eight games in a span of just 12 days.

so do we 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 https://t.co/Ib0v3m4pi5 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 14, 2021

Postponement related to COVID-19 issues is the reason for the crunch of games for the Heat, who began their rough stretch on Tuesday night with a 106-86 road loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Five of the eight contests for the Heat during this period will be played away from Miami, with a trio of back-to-back contests also part of the equation.

The second leg of the first back-to-back comes on Wednesday night with a road game against the Denver Nuggets.

Morant’s dismissal of concerns about the Heat’s grind is based on the Grizzlies’ April schedule, which has them playing 17 contests during the 30 days of the month.

In addition, the Grizzlies will conclude the regular season next month by playing their final eight games in 12 days from May 5 to May 16.

Both teams are fighting to reach the postseason, though the adversity the Heat have faced all year with respect to injuries and COVID-19 matters may help them push through this current burden.