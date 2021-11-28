- Udonis Haslem sends warning to Nikola Jokic’s brothers: ‘They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble’
- DeMar DeRozan on his strong bond with Kyle Lowry: ‘If my mom had another son, it’d be Kyle’
- Jimmy Butler says he knew he’d join the Miami Heat despite learning to ‘hate’ them while with the Chicago Bulls
- Dwyane Wade’s firm 2-word response on if the Miami Heat should retire Udonis Haslem’s jersey
- Anthony Edwards on mini scuffle with Jimmy Butler: ‘He ain’t finna fight nobody’
- Bam Adebayo identifies aspect of game he struggled with in Miami Heat loss that ‘can’t happen no more’
- Video: Timberwolves fans taunt Jimmy Butler by chanting ‘Rachel Nichols’ during Heat game
- Dwight Howard on his feud with Udonis Haslem: ‘He hates the fact that when I play, I play a little physical’
- Report: Tyler Herro observed and studied Bradley Beal’s training sessions during offseason
- Tyler Herro issues message of supreme confidence regarding his ability to shine in 4th quarter for Miami Heat
Udonis Haslem sends warning to Nikola Jokic’s brothers: ‘They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble’
- Updated: November 28, 2021
The Miami Heat will play against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.
It will be the first time the two teams face each other since Nikola Jokic hit Markieff Morris with a cheap shot earlier in November. That has resulted in Morris missing many games for the Heat. His brother Marcus wound up trading social media barbs with Jokic’s brothers.
With reports that Jokic’s brothers are going to the Monday match after buying tickets, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem recently issued a stern warning to them.
“I have nothing to do with that, man,” Haslem said to the Miami Herald. “We’re going to play a basketball game. “That’s over with. I don’t have nothing to do with that. I keep hearing about the Jokic brothers buying tickets to come to the game. They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble. Miami is my city. It’s my city.”
Haslem has already expressed his respect for Jokic and a desire to move on from the issue.
He reiterated that the Heat will go to play basketball, and that Jokic’s siblings should just enjoy the game and go home afterwards if they do intend to attend.
“What the hell you buying tickets for?” Haslem continued. “To come do what? That’s my city. Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing. Come enjoy the game and take your [butts] home. Ain’t nobody messing with your brother. We come to play basketball.”
Miami has won six of its past eight games and will definitely want to keep the momentum going. Denver, on the other hand, has lost six consecutive matches due in part to some key players missing time due to injuries.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login