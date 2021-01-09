- Goran Dragic pinpoints why Miami Heat are struggling to start 2020-21 NBA season
- Bam Adebayo pleads for Miami Heat to fix things before it’s too late: ‘We need to fix this situation right now’
- Jimmy Butler calls out Miami Heat for not playing hard: ‘We better figure it out real soon’
- Bam Adebayo won’t leave his room as Heat play in Washington due to fears as African-American
- Dwyane Wade shares disturbing images as he contrasts ‘2 Americas’ amidst Capitol Hill riots
- Dwyane Wade calls out ESPN for racist ‘bulls–t’ in regards to terminology surrounding NFL coaches
- Dwyane Wade goes on Twitter rant as Donald Trump supporters storm United States Capitol
- Bam Adebayo claims Avery Bradley can be All-Defensive First Team this season
- NBA scout makes absurd excuse why ‘not that good’ Miami Heat advanced to 2020 NBA Finals
- Dwyane Wade shares disappointed reaction after no charges are filed against officers involved in Jacob Blake shooting
Goran Dragic pinpoints why Miami Heat are struggling to start 2020-21 NBA season
- Updated: January 8, 2021
Last season, the Miami Heat forged an unexpected Cinderella run that took them all the way to Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
As a result, guard Goran Dragic feels that this season the rest of the NBA is coming after the Heat.
Dragic, with Miami off to a 3-4 start and now going on the road for Wizards, Celtics and then 76ers twice: "We have a target on our backs. We have to demonstrate it [last year's run was] not a fluke. I still believe we're a really good team. We just need to get our rhythm back."
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 8, 2021
Coming into the 2019-20 season, not many people outside of South Florida expected much of the Heat. The most that seemed to be reasonably expected of them at the time was that they would sneak into the playoffs.
Instead, they finished fifth in the Eastern Conference, then they upset the heavily favored Milwaukee Bucks, who had the best record in the league, in the second round of the playoffs.
Miami then toppled the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals before putting up a decent fight against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.
In the early going of the 2020-21 campaign, several players are struggling to play at the level they played at last year.
Overall, the team is struggling mightily at the offensive end, especially when it comes to 3-point shooting, which was a major strength last season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login