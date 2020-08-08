- Miami Heat News: Bam Adebayo Named Finalist for NBA’s Most Improved Player Award
- Updated: August 8, 2020
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo was named a part of an elite group on Saturday as he is one of the finalists for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
The other finalists for the award include New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Dallas Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic.
The three finalists for #KiaMIP… @Bam1of1, @luka7doncic and @B_Ingram13! pic.twitter.com/IytIoDjn00
— NBA (@NBA) August 8, 2020
Adebayo, 23, has seen his stats surge across the board in his third season as a pro. He is averaging career-highs in points (16.1), rebounds (10.4), assists (5.1) and blocks (1.3) per game this season.
The University of Kentucky product was also named to his first All-Star team this season.
A rising star for Miami, Adebayo has drawn praise from his teammates all season long for his improved play. In fact, superstar Jimmy Butler believes that Adebayo is not only a leader for the Heat but deserves a max contract when his current deal is up.
The Heat will need Adebayo as they attempt to make a run at an NBA title. Recently, the 23-year-old expressed that he isn’t feeling 100 percent himself physically as the Heat head into the stretch run of the 2019-20 campaign.
Adebayo and the Heat currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will continue their season against the Phoenix Suns tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.
