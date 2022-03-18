Markieff Morris signs off on amazing basketball dream his brother Marcus wants to tackle with him

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris recently returned to the court following a lengthy absence.

He could, however, have his eyes set on something for the future. The veteran’s twin brother Marcus, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, took to Twitter recently and said that he eventually wants to coach college basketball with his brother.

Markieff Morris replied with a sweet message.

Big Dreams! Pay it forward! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) March 18, 2022

It would certainly be nice to see the two coach together in any capacity. It seems like that is something the two of them would enjoy.

The two players spent three seasons playing together at the University of Kansas before they each entered the 2011 NBA Draft.

Markieff Morris wound up being selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 13th overall pick while Marcus Morris was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 14th overall pick. The two actually wound up playing together a bit in the NBA for the Suns. Since then, they haven’t been teammates in the NBA.

This season, Markieff Morris has only appeared in 12 games for the Heat, averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. He missed many months of action after getting floored by Nikola Jokic during a game against the Denver Nuggets in early November.

The Heat and Clippers have already played each other twice this season. The only way they could play one another again would be in the NBA Finals.

While the Heat are looking like strong contenders, the Clippers might not make it that far. They currently sit in eighth place in the West and seem to be locked into that position. That would leave them with a spot in the league’s play-in tournament.