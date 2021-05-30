- Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks glowingly of Miami Heat after completing 4-game sweep
Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks glowingly of Miami Heat after completing 4-game sweep
- Updated: May 30, 2021
The Miami Heat’s playoff run came crashing to a halt after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee after averaging 23.5 points, 15.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in the four-game series. Although his team made short work of Miami, the two-time NBA MVP still heaped praise on the Heat organization.
“Miami is a great team, very disciplined team,” Antetokounmpo said. “They’re always going to be there. They don’t relax. There’s not a play that there is going to be a wall and then the second play, there is not going to be a wall. They’re going to be there for 48 minutes.
“That’s what makes Miami a great defensive team and that’s what makes them great, but at the end of the day, guys were right there. Bobby (Portis) was wide open. Bryn (Forbes) was wide open. Pat (Connaughton) was wide open. Khris (Middleton) was wide open at times and I think that’s the maturity of being able to affect the game in multiple ways and not just go and get in the paint and dunk it.”
Last year, the Heat eliminated the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in five games. This time around, Antetokounmpo had plenty of help and got his revenge over Jimmy Butler and company.
Miami, on the other hand, will need to take a deep look at where things went wrong this season.
