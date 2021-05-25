Video: Charles Barkley disrespects Miami Heat amid Game 2 loss to Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round series on Monday.

TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley lit into the Heat and guaranteed that the Bucks would sweep the series.

Charles Barkley guarantees a Bucks sweep over the Heat 👀 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/EEvQ1fFAQF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 25, 2021

“They’re going to sweep them,” Barkley said of the Bucks. “Miami can’t beat them. I’m telling ya, the addition of Jrue Holiday and P.J. Tucker, this is a much better playoff team. They’re not built — those other teams were built for the regular season. “I love Giannis’ [Antetokounmpo] movement without the ball, they’re not just giving him the ball at the top of the key. They’re going to sweep the Miami Heat.”

The Heat lost a thriller in overtime in Game 1, but they were out of Game 2 early after the Bucks scored 46 points in the first quarter.

After Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo shot just 8-for-37 in Game 1, it seemed like Miami was poised for a bounce-back game.

Instead, the Bucks had six different players score in double figures in the 132-98 win.

Miami will look to rebound in Game 3 on Thursday at home. Last season, the Heat upset the Bucks in five games, but it will take at least six for Miami to complete the upset, and prove Barkley wrong, this season.