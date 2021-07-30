Report: Heat, Mavs and Pelicans to ‘be at the forefront’ in pursuit of Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be at the forefront in their pursuits for Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

“Miami, Dallas and New Orleans will be at the forefront of the pursuit for Toronto’s Kyle Lowry once free-agent negotiations are permissible at 6 p.m. ET on Monday,” wrote Marc Stein on his Substack. “Lowry is the top target for all three teams. The Heat would appear to have a recruiting advantage through Lowry’s close relationship with Miami star Jimmy Butler.”

Lowry, 35, is one of the best available guards in free agency.

The veteran averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists per game last season. However, the Raptors missed the playoffs.

The Heat have been eyeing for Lowry for a while, and they almost got him at the 2021 trade deadline. Now, he is at the top of their offseason wish list.

Although the Heat didn’t have selections in the 2021 NBA Draft, they will be active in free agency. After all, Heat president Pat Riley has picked up tremendous talents in signings and trades.

The 2019 champion is surely someone who can bolster the Heat’s championship chances next year.