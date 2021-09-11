Famed NBA skills trainer offers lofty praise for Tyler Herro, says he’s going to be ‘really damn good’

Tyler Herro is one of the Miami Heat’s best young players. Throughout his two seasons in the NBA, he has shown many flashes of brilliance.

Famed NBA skills trainer Drew Hanlen, who works with superstars like Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal, praised Herro on Twitter recently.

Only new client I added this off-season was @raf_tyler. He works his @$$ off & is going to be really damn good https://t.co/kQ5cX4nMUr — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) September 10, 2021

Herro is entering his third season in the league. He has averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game so far in his career. He has shot 43.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three during his time in the NBA.

Last season, many expected the former first-round pick to take a big leap. Although he put up solid numbers, he struggled at times. Herro also had a subpar playoffs as he and the Heat were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro has been putting in work all offseason long, and it’s clear that the Heat believe in him.

The University of Kentucky product will be hoping to play an important role for the Heat this upcoming season.

After making many upgrades to its roster, Miami looks set to be a title contender once again in the 2021-22 campaign.