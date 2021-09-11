- Famed NBA skills trainer offers lofty praise for Tyler Herro, says he’s going to be ‘really damn good’
- Video: Fan gets so excited to see Tyler Herro that she crashes her car into wall
- Pat Riley says Miami Heat would’ve taken Chris Bosh in 2003 NBA Draft had Dwyane Wade been unavailable
- Pat Riley focused on patching up past conflicts: ‘That’s not how I’m going to end my career, my life’
- Chris Bosh mentions Carmelo Anthony’s role with the Lakers as something he would have been interested in
- Pat Riley ‘confident’ that Chris Bosh would still be with Miami Heat if he hadn’t retired early
- Chris Bosh reveals his big plans after official enshrinement into Hall of Fame
- Chris Bosh posts hilarious highlight reel of himself videobombing LeBron James and Dwyane Wade interviews
- Tyler Herro looking absolutely shredded in latest workout
- Report: Stephen Curry to represent same cryptocurrency company as Miami Heat
Famed NBA skills trainer offers lofty praise for Tyler Herro, says he’s going to be ‘really damn good’
- Updated: September 11, 2021
Tyler Herro is one of the Miami Heat’s best young players. Throughout his two seasons in the NBA, he has shown many flashes of brilliance.
Famed NBA skills trainer Drew Hanlen, who works with superstars like Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal, praised Herro on Twitter recently.
Only new client I added this off-season was @raf_tyler. He works his @$$ off & is going to be really damn good https://t.co/kQ5cX4nMUr
— Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) September 10, 2021
Herro is entering his third season in the league. He has averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game so far in his career. He has shot 43.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three during his time in the NBA.
Last season, many expected the former first-round pick to take a big leap. Although he put up solid numbers, he struggled at times. Herro also had a subpar playoffs as he and the Heat were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Herro has been putting in work all offseason long, and it’s clear that the Heat believe in him.
The University of Kentucky product will be hoping to play an important role for the Heat this upcoming season.
After making many upgrades to its roster, Miami looks set to be a title contender once again in the 2021-22 campaign.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login