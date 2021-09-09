Tyler Herro looking absolutely shredded in latest workout

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro looks like he’s ready for the new NBA season, as evidenced by his social media post.

Herro was a revelation during his rookie season two years ago, as he surpassed the expectations of many. He made his name as a strong 3-point shooter, and he flashed some ability to attack the hoop and get others involved.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he regressed a bit as his 3-point shooting percentage fell from 38.9 percent to 36.0 percent. Overall, he had something of a rough season as he missed quite a few games.

With new additions Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, the Heat are a considerably older team than they were when they reached the NBA Finals in 2020.

Strong contributions from younger players such as Herro, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo are crucial to Miami’s chances of returning to the championship series.

For his part, Oladipo is reportedly “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the quad injury he suffered a few months ago, and he could return to the hardwood before the midway point of the new season.