Miami Heat’s 2022 NBA championship odds take major leap after acquisition of Kyle Lowry

The gambling industry seems to be keen on the Miami Heat’s flurry of offseason moves.

Miami’s title odds for the 2021-22 season have taken a major jump in the wake of the team’s key acquisitions.

Heat up from 25-to-1 for 2022 NBA title before free agency to 20-to-1 post free agency, per BetOnLine. That has them 10th among title contenders. Over-Under on Kyle Lowry points per game placed at 16, his assists per game at 7. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 10, 2021

The Heat are in the midst of a massive offseason. They re-signed Duncan Robinson to a major deal, brought back Victor Oladipo on a one-year contract, acquired for Kyle Lowry and added P.J. Tucker.

The moves figure to make the Heat one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and if they figure things out offensively, Miami could become one of the best all-around teams in the league.

The addition of Lowry is arguably the flashiest move that the Heat have made so far this offseason. In the 2020-21 campaign, the 35-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He made 43.6 percent of his shots from the field and 39.6 percent of his shots from deep.

He should fit in as a great distributor in Miami’s system alongside some of the other new pickups.

The Heat are looking to return to the NBA Finals after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.