The Miami Heat, in an unsurprising move, have reportedly exercised the fourth-year option on Tyler Herro’s contract.

Herro is one of the franchise’s most promising youngsters. Team president Pat Riley even referred to him as a core player earlier this offseason.

After being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he has continued to make strides in his game.

In his rookie campaign, he averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He played somewhat better during his second season in the league, posting averages of 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Unfortunately, the University of Kentucky product hit a wall in the 2021 playoffs. He failed to make an impact in the Heat’s first-round loss to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

But Herro had already shown in the previous playoffs what he is capable of. The 6-foot-5 guard performed much better as Miami reached the 2020 NBA Finals in the Orlando, Fla. bubble. He averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in 21 games during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Herro has made it clear that he wants to stay with the Heat. With the front office’s recent decision, it seems that Herro will get his wish, at least for the foreseeable future.