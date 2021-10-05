Erik Spoelstra voted NBA’s best head coach by GMs in latest survey

NBA general managers were recently surveyed on a number of topics ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was named the best head coach in the NBA according to the survey.

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 55%

2. Monty Williams, Phoenix – 17%

3. Quin Snyder, Utah – 14%

4. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 10%

5. Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee – 3%

Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns came in second place, and Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz came in third.

Spoelstra was also named the best head coach in the league in last year’s survey.

Many Heat fans feel that the team has a great leader in Spoelstra, and it’s clear that executives around the league feel the same way. The 50-year-old has been Miami’s head coach since 2008, and the organization has won two titles since then.

Spoelstra will look to help the Heat win another title in the 2021-22 season. Given some of the key moves that the team made throughout the offseason, it’s not unrealistic to think that Miami could challenge for a championship.

The regular season is rapidly approaching, and it won’t be long until the team’s pursuit of another title will begin.