It is no secret that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is one of the most respected coaches in the game.

On Friday, NBA.com’s John Schuhmann shared a survey of the NBA’s general managers, and Spoelstra earned some major love.

The survey ranked Spoelstra as the overall best coach in the NBA, as he earned a whopping 46 percent of the vote.

Who is the best head coach in the NBA?

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 46%

2. Nick Nurse, Toronto – 18%

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 18%

4. Brad Stevens, Boston – 11%

> Also receiving votes: Rick Carlisle, Dallas; Steve Kerr, Golden State

> Last year: Gregg Popovich – 55%

Nurse came in second with just 18 percent of the vote.

The praise didn’t stop there.

Spoelstra was also voted the No. 1 coach in terms of motivating/managing his players.

In that poll, Spoelstra received 32 percent of the vote. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was in second with 21 percent.

Which head coach is the best manager/motivator of people?

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 32%

2. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 21%

3. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 18%

4. Doc Rivers, Philadelphia – 11%

5. Michael Malone, Denver – 7%

> Also receiving votes: Billy Donovan, Chicago; Tom Thibodeau, New York; Frank Vogel, L.A. Lakers

> Last year: Gregg Popovich – 41%

Lastly, Spoelstra was considered the best coach at making in-game adjustments by the league’s general managers.

He received 26 percent of the votes in that category, edging out the Dallas Mavericks’ Rick Carlisle by seven percent.

Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 26%

2. Rick Carlisle, Dallas – 19%

3. Nick Nurse, Toronto – 15%

Brad Stevens, Boston – 15%

5. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 7%

> Also receiving votes: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Michael Malone, Denver; Quin Snyder, Utah; Stan Van Gundy, New Orleans; Frank Vogel, L.A. Lakers

> Last year: Rick Carlisle – 28%

Last season, Spoelstra helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals despite being the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Now, Miami is considered one of the favorites in the East this season. The Heat may not have the flashiest roster, but their combination of coaching and effort certainly make them tough to beat.