Executives and scouts vote Kyle Lowry to Miami Heat as best move of NBA offseason

A recent poll showed that NBA scouts and executives believe the Miami Heat’s addition of Kyle Lowry has been the best move of the offseason so far.

“The best move(s) of the offseason?” ESPN’s Tim Bontemps wrote. “1. Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat: 5 votes “2. Jalen Suggs to the Orlando Magic: 2 “T3. The Washington Wizards trading Russell Westbrook: 1 “T3. The Chicago Bulls’ offseason: 1 “T3. Patty Mills to the Brooklyn Nets: 1”

It’s clear that many folks around the league think Lowry will be an impactful addition for Miami. Most fans would agree with that sentiment.

He is a great fit for the Heat, and he is coming off of an impressive 2020-21 season. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep this past season.

The 35-year-old’s playmaking abilities should serve Miami extremely well, and his veteran presence figures to be another key element of his role with the team. Lowry has one NBA championship to his name, and he’s looking to add another.

The Heat had a frustrating 2020-21 campaign. The organization has made it clear this offseason that there are brighter days ahead. With Lowry and a core of other star players, the Heat should be one of the best teams in the league in the upcoming season.