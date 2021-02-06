- Erik Spoelstra clarifies moving Tyler Herro to bench not ‘indictment on anyone’
- Bradley Beal heaps heavy praise on Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler
- Miami Heat news: Avery Bradley out 3-4 weeks with latest injury
- Report: Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra given 10th best odds to be 1st coach fired this season
- Report: Pat Riley and Victor Oladipo have ‘mutual respect’ for each other
- Jimmy Butler issues brutally honest statement on why he’s not shocked by Miami Heat’s struggles
- Duncan Robinson admits Miami Heat players ‘surprised’ season isn’t ’going according to plan’
- Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo open up on biggest issues for Miami Heat right now
- Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade admits taking ‘advantage of the rules’ to get a bunch of free throws
- Report: Russell Westbrook to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra clarifies moving Tyler Herro to bench not ‘indictment on anyone’
- Updated: February 6, 2021
The Miami Heat sent youngster Tyler Herro to the bench to start Friday’s game in favor of veteran Goran Dragic.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra commented on the big move.
“It’s not an indictment on anyone,” Spoelstra said of moving Herro to the bench. “We’re just trying to stabilize it as much as we can. It’s certainly not an indictment on Tyler. He’s going to play starter’s minutes, regardless. He just has to manage whatever the narratives that are out there and continue to give us productive minutes. He’s getting better. His defense was good tonight, and offensively we need his skill set.”
Herro, 21, is in his second season in the league.
The University of Kentucky product only started in eight games during the 2019-20 regular season. He thrived in the second unit and made a name for himself last year.
However, his ascension to the starting group hasn’t helped the Heat much this season. The Heat hold a 8-14 record.
On the bright side, the Heat were able to pick up a gigantic win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. They smacked the Wizards by a score of 122-95.
In the win, Herro collected 17 points, four boards and four assists. He is putting up a career-high 17.2 points 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 dimes per game this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login