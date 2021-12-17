Dwyane Wade’s hyped 2-word statement on introductory look into the metaverse

In the tech world, there is a lot of excitement these days about what has been termed the “metaverse.”

Dwyane Wade made it clear that he is excited about CAA Sports’ future in the metaverse.

Wade has been associated with CAA for some time now. He joined the organization in January of 2020 to help out with marketing.

Since ending his storied NBA career a couple of years ago, Wade has certainly been a busy man.

He recently became a minority owner of the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are in the midst of another successful season, as they currently sit in third place in the Western Conference.

Last season, Utah finished with the best record in all of pro basketball.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage across the nation and the world, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have also been active in helping the disadvantaged.

Last year, the power couple offered to help the LGBTQ community receive high quality healthcare.

Earlier this year, Wade joined Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, to provide additional services for that community.

Wade’s son Zaire also recently signed a deal to play for the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s affiliate in the G League.