Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad.

However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good friend.

Wade told me no when I asked him about it. https://t.co/vXCUB74nvW — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 3, 2021

Wade, 39, called it quits from playing in the league in 2019.

The former shooting guard came out of the same 2003 NBA Draft that James and Anthony were selected in. The trio has stayed close since their inception into the association.

The 36-year-old James joined Wade in Miami from 2010 to 2014. The dynamic duo went to four NBA Finals and collected two titles together. They also briefly played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season.

Although Wade hasn’t got to play with James and Anthony together, he’s stated that he would like to own a team with them in the future.

Of course, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP accomplished that dream earlier this year by becoming a part-owner of the Utah Jazz. He averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 boards per game during his career in the NBA.