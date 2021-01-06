On Tuesday, it was reported that the police officers who were involved in last year’s shooting of Jacob Blake will not face any legal charges for the incident.

Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade expressed great dismay at the news.

Wade wasn’t the only NBA player to feel disillusioned about the lack of charges in the Blake case. His former teammate LeBron James also expressed his unhappiness.

Blake, a Black man, was shot several times in the back by officer Rusten Sheskey in Kenosha, Wis. on Aug. 23, 2020. Blake was walking towards his vehicle when the incident occurred, and three of his sons were present during the incident, as they were sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.

The shooting sparked a brief boycott of NBA playoff games that were scheduled shortly afterward. Luckily, players throughout the league ultimately decided to continue playing and ultimately crown a champion a few weeks later.

Blake was just one of several Black individuals who were shot or killed by law enforcement throughout 2020. Several NBA players have called for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was murdered by cops in Kentucky during the enforcement of a warrant.