The tragic building collapse that took place in Surfside, Fla. nearly two weeks ago has affected several Miami Heat players. In fact, members of the team were seen offering a helping hand shortly after the collapse occurred.

Now, Heat icon Dwyane Wade was recently seen visiting the memorial fence to pay his respects to the victims.

Wade also addressed a rescue team before it began its shift on Thursday.

Dwyane Wade addressed a team today in Surfside from South Florida Urban Search and Rescue before they began their shift. pic.twitter.com/1ifEsqJSl2 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 8, 2021

The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South has left families mourning the death of their loved ones. Some are still dealing with emotional turmoil as dozens of bodies have yet to be recovered.

As of Wednesday evening, the death toll had reached 54 individuals. Many remain unaccounted for.

For Wade, this disaster certainly hits home after playing in Miami for nearly his entire NBA career.

The shooting guard was the Heat’s No. 5 overall selection in the 2003 NBA Draft. He helped lead the team to three championships before finishing his playing career in a Heat uniform in 2019.

Earlier this year, Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. But he has stated he will always love Miami.