Dwyane Wade has message for Miami Heat fans who feel abandoned by his decision to join Utah Jazz ownership group

In April, it was announced that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

This move left some fans feeling like Wade had abandoned Miami and wouldn’t associate anymore with the city or the Heat organization.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the 39-year-old was asked about the fans that feel that way.

“No, it doesn’t seem silly at all,” said Wade when asked about some Heat fans feeling abandoned by the team legend. “As an athlete, you get it. But, the only thing you can do is live your life and do things for you and your family. And one thing I did for Miami in my 14-and-a-half-year career is give them all I had. They continue to embrace me and my family even though we are not living in that zip code. The love is always there for me, and I think it’s always gonna be there from the fans. We experienced something real together and it’s gonna last all of us a lifetime. I get it, man. But I’m not just one person to stay in one place. I’m a butterfly, man. And I gotta fly. I gotta move. I gotta go. So, this is just the next step in my journey. But, all love to Miami. All love.”

Wade has been around for many of the recent Jazz games during the playoffs, and he was even seen helping Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during Game 1 of Utah’s second-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The three-time NBA champion is reportedly also “urging” the Jazz to make changes to their front office during the offseason, showing that he is truly committed to making the Jazz the best organization they can be.

While Heat fans will surely be disappointed that Wade likely won’t have an active role within the Heat organization, they will definitely be happy to hear that the Marquette University product still holds a special place for them in his heart.