Report: Dwyane Wade ‘urging’ Utah Jazz to make front office changes

Former Miami Heat guard and current Utah Jazz minority partner Dwyane Wade reportedly is urging the Jazz to make changes in the front office.

Utah, who went 52-20 this season and claimed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, is currently facing the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.

While the Jazz have had some solid success this season, Wade has been pushing for them to shake up the front office, which could include bringing in former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge.

“Ainge’s departure from Boston, meanwhile, was not nearly as unexpected around the NBA as [Brad] Stevens’ new position,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer wrote. “There have been whispers about his connection to new Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith for some time. And additional rumblings persist about potential changes coming within Utah’s front office at the urging of new minority partner Dwyane Wade, despite Utah’s success this year.”

It’s going to be hard to shake up a front office that has built such a successful team, but if the Jazz lose to the Clippers, Wade may have an argument that some things need to be changed.

Right now, Utah is focused on winning an NBA title with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers out of the way.

It will be interesting to see how much influence Wade has on Utah’s offseason.