Miami Heat News: Miami-Dade County Declares Feb. 22 Dwyane Wade Day - Heat Nation

Retired Mami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has received countless of accolades over the years and added another to the list on Saturday, with Miami-Dade County officially recognizing Feb. 22 as “Dwyane Wade Day.”

The designation and awarding of the key to the city of Miami by Mayor Francis Suarez took place during the Heat’s home matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even before this latest tribute was paid to the future member of the Hall of Fame, Wade had achieved icon status in South Florida.

Last year, Wade and Bleacher Report combined to host what was dubbed the “Wade County Festival,” in which Wade-based merchandise was sold.

Wade spent virtually his entire career in a Heat uniform, leaving for one season in 2016-17 with the Chicago Bulls and a half season the following year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers traded Wade back to Miami, where he completed the 2017-18 campaign with the team and had his “One Last Dance” retirement tour the following season.