Duncan Robinson makes strong statement about Jimmy Butler after Game 1 and 2 struggles
- Updated: May 26, 2021
The Miami Heat trail the Milwaukee Bucks 0-2 in their best-of-seven playoff series, and Jimmy Butler has been a major culprit.
However, teammate Duncan Robinson has his back.
Duncan Robinson: "You guys know Jimmy, he’s as persistent as it gets. Despite what happened in Games 1 and 2, I’ll never count that man out. He’s going to continue to be who he is."
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 26, 2021
For the past two seasons, Butler has carried the Heat to some improbable wins, including against the Bucks in last year’s playoffs.
However, in the first two games of this year’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals, he’s been basically a nonfactor.
The blame doesn’t only fall on Butler, as Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn all need to step up their games in a major way.
Robinson, on the other hand, had a very strong Game 1 with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.
The Bucks may lead the series, but all they’ve done is hold serve on their home court. With the next two games in South Florida, the Heat could very well tie the series if they play up to their potential.
