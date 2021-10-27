Udonis Haslem declares ‘Jimmy Butler deserves a f—–g championship’ with Miami Heat

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem is nearing two decades with the organization.

He already has three NBA titles under his belt, but he’s not done yet. During a conversation with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ, Haslem revealed his goals for the 2021-22 campaign.

“I’m trying to get another chip… I want to continue to move the needle,” Haslem said when asked about his goals for the current season. “It’s very weird how it happens, but I impact winning. My job is to impact winning, just because it ain’t the way you like it or understand it on the basketball court, doesn’t matter. All those guys who haven’t got [a ring] that deserve one, I want to get ‘em one. I want to show ‘em what it takes. Jimmy Butler deserves a f—— championship. He almost killed himself in the bubble, he deserves one. I want to help them get one.”

Haslem clearly respects the player that Butler is. Although he’s gotten close, the 32-year-old Butler is still searching for the first NBA title of his career.

So far this season, Butler is averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He’s shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.

The five-time All-Star is clearly motivated to have a big year, and the 41-year-old Haslem has his back.

Haslem rarely gets into games at this stage in his career, but he’s regarded as an invaluable presence on the sideline and in the locker room. The veteran brings some exceptional leadership to the table.

If Miami captures the NBA title this season, it’ll be the fourth of Haslem’s career and the first of Butler’s.