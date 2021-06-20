Duncan Robinson makes it clear that he would ‘love’ to come back to Miami Heat

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently implied that he would like to return to the team next year.

He is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason.

“Somebody on our social media posted that, ‘We’re back,’ basically,” Robinson said on a recent episode of The Long Shot podcast. “And there were a lot of people in the comments somehow putting together that that meant that I was coming back to Miami. Which, for the record, I would love to do.

“But we’re also just not in the time frame where that type of news gets broken. We’re about a month and a half removed.”

Robinson, 27, is known best for his three-point shooting abilities. He is a career 42.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and that is where most of his shot attempts come from.

Robinson is often regarded as a defensive liability and a one-dimensional offensive player, but there is no denying that he has been a key piece of Miami’s success in recent years.

There would certainly be a decent market for Robinson should he speak with other teams, but if Miami wants to retain him, it sounds like he would be happy to sign on the dotted line.