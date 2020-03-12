 Report: NBA Decides to Suspend Games Indefinitely After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Heat Nation
Report: NBA Decides to Suspend Games Indefinitely After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz

The NBA’s worst fears came true on Wednesday night, as it has been confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Jazz were in the middle of a game with the Oklahoma City Thunder when the PA announcer let everyone know that the game would be postponed due to Gobert’s illness.

Due to the illness, the NBA has decided to suspend games indefinitely.

