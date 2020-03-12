Report: NBA Decides to Suspend Games Indefinitely After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The NBA’s worst fears came true on Wednesday night, as it has been confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The Jazz were in the middle of a game with the Oklahoma City Thunder when the PA announcer let everyone know that the game would be postponed due to Gobert’s illness.

Due to the illness, the NBA has decided to suspend games indefinitely.