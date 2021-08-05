Drake issues heartbroken and hilarious response to Kyle Lowry’s farewell message to Toronto

Canadian rapper Drake recently took to Instagram to wish Kyle Lowry farewell after the six-time All-Star penned a loving message to the Toronto Raptors and the team’s loyal fans.

Lowry was acquired by the Miami Heat just a few days ago.

Drake is known to be a huge Raptors fan, and Lowry’s departure is clearly a tough one for Toronto fans. However, the organization accomplished the ultimate goal by winning an NBA title in 2019. Lowry will forever be a legend in the city of Toronto for his contributions to that team.

In the 2020-21 season, Lowry showed that he still has a lot left in the tank despite being 35 years of age. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Lowry will fit in as arguably the best passer on this upcoming season’s Heat team. Playing alongside some legitimate stars in Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Bam Adebayo, Lowry figures to have a massive playmaking year ahead.

Miami is looking to turn things around in the 2021-22 season after the 2020-21 campaign did not live up to expectations.