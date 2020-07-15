Derrick Jones Jr. on Miami Heat: ‘I Never Want to Be on Another Team, I Love It Here’

Back in 2017, the Miami Heat took a chance on Derrick Jones Jr., signing him to a two-way contract after he was released from the Phoenix Suns.

Since then, he’s developed into a solid role player for the Heat, receiving more and more playing time each season and earning the trust of the coaching staff.

The Heat are likely to retain him this offseason, and the 23-year-old has now said that he doesn’t want to be on another team.

DJJ: "I never want to be on another team. I love it here." — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) July 14, 2020

Back in April, the high-flying forward stated that he wanted to spend the rest of his career in Miami and he has now reiterated that.

Statements like these show the type of team culture, one that is highly regarded around the league, that the Heat organization has created over the years.

Throughout his time with the Heat, Jones Jr. has averaged 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

This season has been the best of his career as he is averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 24.5 minutes per game.

Jones Jr.’s contract expires after this season and he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.