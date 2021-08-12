 Brooklyn Nets star unfazed by Miami Heat's free-agency additions - Heat Nation
Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin isn’t phased by the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and other teams adding to their rosters this offseason.

Griffin, who re-signed with the Nets, is clearly willing to take his chances with Brooklyn’s superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

The Heat made a couple of big moves this offseason, as they re-signed Duncan Robinson to a five-year deal and completed a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry.

The Heat also brought in defensive-minded forward P.J. Tucker to help replace Andre Iguodala in the lineup.

Miami was swept in the first round of the playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks, but it looks like it is prepared to compete with Milwaukee and Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 season.

Griffin may not be worried about the Heat, but things could change if the two teams meet in a playoff series next postseason.

