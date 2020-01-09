Bradley Beal Approves of Jimmy Butler's Blatant Shot at T.J. Warren - Heat Nation

- Bradley Beal Approves of Jimmy Butler’s Blatant Shot at T.J. Warren
- Justise Winslow Says Derrick Jones Jr. Deserves Big Contract: ‘Show Him the Money’
- Bam Adebayo Says Team USA Snub Still Motivating Him in Breakout Season
- Miami Heat Teammates Show Ultimate Support for Jimmy Butler as He Crushes T.J. Warren
- Dwyane Wade Reacts to Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren’s Scuffle in Miami Heat Win
- Jimmy Butler Takes Direct Shot at T.J. Warren via Social Media
- Jimmy Butler Tears Apart T.J. Warren in Expletive-Laced Rant: ‘He’s Trash’
- T.J. Warren Threatens to Beat Jimmy Butler’s ‘F—— A–,’ Gets Ejected Shortly Afterwards
- Report: Miami Heat Sign Gabe Vincent to Two-Way Contract, Drop Daryl Macon
- Report: Dwyane Wade to Produce New Docuseries Featuring Zaire Wade
Bradley Beal Approves of Jimmy Butler’s Blatant Shot at T.J. Warren
- Updated: January 9, 2020
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler took a number of shots at Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren on Wednesday night, and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is loving every minute of it.
Following the Heats blowout victory over the Pacers, Butler took to social media to look forward to the next time he’ll face Indiana.
A number of Butler’s Heat teammates loved the four-time All-Star’s actions on social media. So too did Beal, who commented on the post.
Earlier this season, it was reported that Beal might be interested in joining Butler in Miami. Those rumors screeched to a halt when he signed a contract extension with the Wizards.
Despite that extension, it’s clear that Beal is still a big fan of Miami’s outspoken star.
In just a few weeks, Beal will get a firsthand look at Butler’s fiery disposition.
That’s because Beal’s Wizards will travel to Miami on Jan. 22 to take on the Butler and the surging Heat.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login