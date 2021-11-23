Betting odds released on potential boxing match between Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic

The basketball world can’t quite close the door on the huge altercation that took place between Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Miami Heat veteran Markieff Morris.

One oddsmaker recently pegged who the the favorite would be if the two players were ever to get into an actual fight.

Bovada apparently has NBA player boxing odds now 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TxepTsmWpd — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 22, 2021

The incident took place between both teams on Nov. 8.

Towards the end of the fourth quarter of the Heat’s 113-96 loss to the Nuggets, Morris committed a flagrant foul 2 on Jokic by hitting him. In retaliation, Jokic vehemently shoved Morris to the ground.

The 32-year-old Morris stayed on the floor for a while after being violently pushed. Morris missed the ensuing games of the Heat’s Western Conference road trip due to whiplash.

Still, the journeyman hasn’t returned to action for the Heat.

The NBA handed big punishments for both players. The league suspended Jokic for one game, while Heat veterans Jimmy Butler and Morris were fined for their involvement in the altercation.

The real drama took place online. Jokic’s brothers and Morris’ brother seemingly declared they were ready to fight each other.

Both teams will play each other on Nov. 29. Morris’ brothers reportedly bought tickets to the contest.

The Heat hold an 11-6 record. They are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. The team is on a four-game losing skid.

Jokic, 26, is having a brilliant campaign. The 2021 MVP is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.