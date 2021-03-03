- Bam Adebayo’s blunt 5-word assessment after brutal loss to Atlanta Hawks
- Miami Heat news: Jimmy Butler to miss 2nd straight game vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Report: It’s no secret that Victor Oladipo has a desire to play for Miami Heat
- Report: NBA spokesman denies that Jimmy Butler rejected All-Star Game invitation
- Miami Heat provide injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Miami Heat earn huge shout-out from Magic Johnson for improved play amid 6-game winning streak
- Jackie MacMullan on Miami Heat potentially making a move: ‘Pat [Riley] will do something’
- Report: Miami Heat and New York Knicks have interest in Victor Oladipo
- Chicago Bulls insider labels Miami Heat as potential destination for Thaddeus Young
- Report: Miami Heat list Jimmy Butler as questionable for game vs. Atlanta Hawks due to new injury
Bam Adebayo’s blunt 5-word assessment after brutal loss to Atlanta Hawks
- Updated: March 2, 2021
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat suffered a disappointing loss to the struggling Atlanta Hawks.
Big man Bam Adebayo scored just 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, and he had a succinct response on what he needs to do better.
Bam Adebayo: “I’ve gotta be more aggressive.”
— Will Manso (@WillManso) March 3, 2021
The Heat struggled mightily throughout the contest against Atlanta, scoring a pathetic 80 points and shooting under 40 percent from the field for the game.
Jimmy Butler missed the game with a knee ailment, but the loss was still an unacceptable one for Miami.
On the season, Adebayo is putting up career-best numbers in scoring and has expanded his offensive repertoire a little further away from the basket.
At 17-18, the Heat are back in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. However, with teams closely bunched together in terms of their records, every loss from now on to lesser teams could prove to be costly.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login