Bam Adebayo takes subtle shot at Team USA for cutting him from squad in 2019

- Updated: August 7, 2021
After winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Miami Heat rising star Bam Adebayo took a subtle jab at Team USA for cutting him in 2019.
In this summer’s Olympics, Adebayo was a key part of Team USA’s run to the gold medal. He wasn’t much of a scoring threat, but he made his presence felt on the defensive end, and he came up with some big rebounds on both ends of the floor.
In the gold medal game, he posted a solid stat line of six points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Playing alongside some of the best players in the world, Adebayo looked like he belonged.
The focus for the youngster now shifts back to the NBA offseason. He and the Heat are hoping to make massive strides in the 2021-22 campaign, and all signs point to that being a real possibility.
Miami has already added some key players this offseason, and the team is going to have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NBA next year. Time will tell if the moves will translate to success.
