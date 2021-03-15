- Atlanta Hawks swingman indicates that Jimmy Butler should be included in MVP talks
Atlanta Hawks swingman indicates that Jimmy Butler should be included in MVP talks
- Updated: March 15, 2021
The Miami Heat have been on a tear lately, largely in part because of the recent return of superstar Jimmy Butler.
One of Butler’s former teammates, Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill, raised the idea of Butler being included in more MVP talks.
mvp talks…? pic.twitter.com/mv4Z4Mh2BY
— solomon hill (@solohill) March 15, 2021
Butler, 31, missed several games earlier this season due to coronavirus safety measures.
The Heat struggled in his absence. As a matter of fact, they had one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference in the early part of the 2020-21 campaign.
Now, the Heat have the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference at 21-18. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games. Butler is putting up 21.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.4 boards per game this season.
Hill, who played for the Heat during their 2020 bubble run in Orlando, Fla. last season, saw Butler work his magic as he led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals.
During the 2020 NBA Finals, Butler averaged 26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. He led the Heat to two wins against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.
