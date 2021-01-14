- Here’s the ridiculous package the Rockets wanted from the Heat for James Harden
- Report: Duncan Robinson now eligible for bigger contract after meeting ‘starter criteria’
- Report: NBA executive pegs Miami Heat as potential destination for P.J. Tucker
- Report: Victor Oladipo still hopes to join Miami Heat despite trade to Houston Rockets
- Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat still believe they should have won championship against Lakers
- Here’s the definitive reason why the Miami Heat weren’t serious contenders to trade for James Harden
- Duncan Robinson hilariously explains how his mom freaks whenever she finds him in a trade rumor
- Duncan Robinson discusses ‘challenge’ he and Tyler Herro have endured amidst James Harden trade rumors
- Tyler Herro reveals motivational text message from ‘OG’ Udonis Haslem before game vs. 76ers
- Report: Miami Heat unveil required minimum 8 players available tonight vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Here’s the ridiculous package the Rockets wanted from the Heat for James Harden
- Updated: January 14, 2021
A new report indicates that the Miami Heat could have acquired veteran guard James Harden from the Houston Rockets, but they rejected the opportunity due to the prohibitive price tag that came with the proposed deal.
Houston’s asking price from Miami in a James Harden trade:
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Precious Achiuwa
Kendrick Nunn
Salary Filler
Two 1st-Round Picks
4 Pick Swaps
Miami was not interested
(via @ClutchAdamNBA) pic.twitter.com/UQqt9RuUsa
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 14, 2021
Harden developed into a scoring machine while with the Rockets, but he ended up forcing the team to deal him to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
While Harden’s ample talent would have been welcome on the Heat, his arrival would have removed multiple young talents from the Heat roster and also put a huge hole in the Heat’s collection of future assets.
Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn had solid rookie campaigns last season, while Duncan Robinson has developed into a threat from beyond. In the case of Precious Achiuwa, he’s in the early stages of his rookie year and offers plenty of promise for the future.
The reality is that the Heat were able to reach the NBA Finals last season and remain a threat to do so without having Harden on their roster.
Harden has only been a part of one team that’s reached the finals, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder get there before they lost in five games to the Heat.
The fact that Harden’s attained plenty of individual accolades is noteworthy, but ultimately not worth the cost for the Heat.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login