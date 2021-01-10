 Report: Miami Heat’s Sunday game vs. Boston Celtics postponed due to COVID-19 - Heat Nation
Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat’s contest against the Boston Celtics tonight has been postponed.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a Heat player returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test, and the team would not have enough players to meet the requirement to play tonight.

While the league is facing issues due to the coronavirus, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there isn’t any talk about suspending the 2020-21 season.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19, but the league must believe that the issue isn’t too widespread at the current time.

Miami and Boston squared off in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, but a rematch will have to wait.

Boston was expected to be without several players as well after Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

