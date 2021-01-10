The Miami Heat’s contest against the Boston Celtics tonight has been postponed.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, a Heat player returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test, and the team would not have enough players to meet the requirement to play tonight.

The Boston Celtics-Miami Heat game tonight has been postponed, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. A Heat player has returned an inconclusive test, and team does not have required eight players to proceed with game tonight due to contact tracing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2021

While the league is facing issues due to the coronavirus, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there isn’t any talk about suspending the 2020-21 season.

ESPN Sources: While the Celtics-Heat game has been postponed tonight, the NBA has no plans to pause the season despite thinning rosters because of COVID-19 protocols in several places. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2021

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19, but the league must believe that the issue isn’t too widespread at the current time.

Miami and Boston squared off in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, but a rematch will have to wait.

Boston was expected to be without several players as well after Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.