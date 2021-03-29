- Udonis Haslem unveils his all-time Miami Heat starting 5
- Updated: March 28, 2021
The Miami Heat franchise may not be quite as old or storied as others, but it has done very well for itself, especially ever since Pat Riley came to town in the mid-1990s.
Udonis Haslem has been with the team for nearly two decades, and he recently shared his all-time Heat starting 5.
Interestingly enough, in addition to Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Haslem threw himself into his own starting 5.
For good measure, he also picked former Heat guard Mario Chalmers, a key member of the team’s last two championship squads, as his sixth man.
As a longtime member of the team, Haslem has played on all three of its championship teams, and he’s been there and done that.
He was a starter on the first Heat team to win the NBA title in 2006, persevered through the hard times that followed, and got himself two more rings with James.
Although Haslem doesn’t really get playing time anymore, he’s an important leader on and off the court for the current version of the Heat, and his words carry lots of weight.
