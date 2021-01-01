Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be in the starting lineup during the Heat’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Jimmy Butler is back in the Heat's starting lineup for tonight's game against the Mavericks. Miami starting Herro, Robinson, Butler, Iguodala, Adebayo. Inactive: Strus, Vincent. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 1, 2021

Butler, 31, has only played in two games this season. He is averaging 11.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals through those two games this season.

The All-Star missed back-to-back contests against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a sprained ankle. Although the Heat got decimated by the Bucks on Tuesday night, they bounced back with a win on Wednesday night.

Now, the Heat will take on the rising superstar Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

The Heat have a 2-2 record this season.